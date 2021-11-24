Forum: Yes, placing rubbish beside bin is still littering

We thank Ms Geraldine Soo for her feedback and suggestions (Placing rubbish beside a bin is still littering, Nov 12).

Ms Soo is correct to say that leaving trash beside a bin is littering and it makes the cleaners' job harder.

Besides being a breeding ground for pests, trash left around a bin may be carried away by scavenger animals or be blown away by the wind. A trail of the mess may be left behind.

The Public Hygiene Council will continue its educational efforts and activities such as Sustainable Bright Spot and SG Clean Day to promote good hygiene habits, especially in public spaces. We will also emphasise the point that placing rubbish beside a bin is still littering.

Edward D'Silva

Chairman, Public Hygiene Council