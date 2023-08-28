Forum: Yes, give that boy a Barbie

I was enlightened by the sentiments shared by senior political correspondent Tham Yuen-C in her column, “Would you buy a Barbie doll for your son?” (Aug 26), in which she sought to encourage parents to buy Barbie dolls for their sons if they wanted them.

The stereotypical thinking that boys are not allowed to play with toys deemed for girls can be dismantled only if we are willing to address it openly.

When boys are less exposed to a diverse range of activities during their childhood, including the ones that are traditionally associated with girls, they might come to think that these things are naturally inappropriate for them due to their gender.

If a boy grows up internalising the idea that certain activities are exclusively meant for girls – whether it’s wearing friendship bracelets or applying makeup – he might unknowingly pass on these biases to his peers.

I admire the writer’s son for expressing the view that toys should be shared among everyone, regardless of gender.

Boys deserve just as much happiness and joy from doing what their hearts desire, even if such interests lean more towards those traditionally linked to girls.

Amos Loh Hong Zun, 19

Year 1 polytechnic