Forum: Yale-NUS is an expensive programme

Universities will need to prepare their graduates for the rough challenges ahead, as Covid-19 and the borderless global economy have changed the world.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) must gear up its interdisciplinary programme to take on the "new" world with gumption and a steady hand, as envisioned by NUS president Tan Eng Chye (The new NUS: Amplifying the University Scholars Programme and Yale-NUS story, Sept 11). The time has come to rework the Yale-NUS formula into NUS' larger University Scholars Programme.

Many may have overlooked the fact that university funding is a critical business area.

The Yale-NUS programme is an expensive one. Yale-NUS has a ratio of eight students to one faculty member, compared with 17 to one in the rest of NUS. Furthermore, the majority of Yale-NUS students receive financial aid.

The option remains open for die-hard fans of Yale to apply directly to the school in the US.

Lim Kay Soon