Forum: WWII Japanese shrine should not be this hard to visit

The case of the two boys who got lost while searching for the Syonan Jinja shrine is a reminder of the need to turn this highly inaccessible historical site into a place that can be easily visited (14-year-old boys got lost in MacRitchie forest trying to find WWII Japanese shrine, ST Online, Nov 2).

While the National Heritage Board designated the shrine a historic site in 2002, there does not seem to be any plan to feature it as a tourist attraction like the Changi Murals and the Former Ford Factory.

As it stands, the site's designation will only arouse curiosity.

Will there be others who venture into the forest to look for the shrine after reading news reports of the incident? Will people get lost again?

Osman V.P. Mohamed