Forum: Wrong computation method for flat compensation conveyed

We thank Madam Tan Gek Hong for her feedback (How is compensation determined when surrendering flat?, April 5).

Flat owners who unfortunately become ineligible to continue owning their flat due to a change in their family circumstances within their minimum occupation period (MOP) have to surrender their flat to HDB.

In such cases, they are not able to sell the flat on the open market as they have not fulfilled the MOP. They will receive compensation from HDB when they surrender the flat.

The compensation amount is determined based on the circumstances of each case, and takes into account several factors such as the mode of purchase, the occupation period, the purchase price, the valuation of the flat, the administrative cost and the remaining lease period of the flat.

In the case of Madam Tan's daughter, the compensation amount was correctly conveyed to her in February.

Unfortunately, the e-mail stated the wrong computation method. We subsequently contacted the flat owners to explain how the compensation was derived and apologised for the miscommunication.

HDB was unable to consider their appeal for higher compensation based on the current market value of the flat as Madam Tan's daughter and her former fiance would not have been eligible to purchase the flat in the first place.

Therefore, HDB's market valuation was conducted as at the date of flat purchase two years ago.

We have contacted Madam Tan's daughter again to clarify the situation, and will continue to support her in this matter.

Christina Quek

General Manager (Housing Services West)

Housing and Development Board