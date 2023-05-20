Forum: Writing skills important too and can be nurtured more

I refer to the report, “Primary 4 pupils in Singapore top world reading test” (May 17).

Reading is the ability to “lift words” off a page to know what the words are and understand what you read. When you are able to read, you “receive” the communication that was intended by the writer.

But the ability to express your thoughts in writing so that you can share your ideas with others is important too. Since writing is intertwined with reading, perhaps the Ministry of Education could furnish statistics on the standard of writing of primary pupils.

It is easier to consume (read) than create (write), so there are presumably more avid readers than proficient writers. Readers are not always writers, but writers are always readers.

Obviously, if you read, you have some degree of literacy, but your vocabulary and level of comfort with words, complex ideas and sentence structure will be stronger the more you read and the wider your range of topics.

That said, I know of many well-educated, intelligent people who read but lack writing talent. Not just fiction writing, but business writing too. It is a skill that some people never really develop.

Like any skill, reading and writing get better the more you practise.

Perhaps schools should make a bigger effort to value their students’ writing pieces and promote a stronger culture of writing. They should encourage students to write to government agencies with feedback, and to The Straits Times Forum or to political leaders on community issues. Recognising students’ works and publishing them on their school website would encourage them to write more.

We must make writing and narrative, not just reading, enjoyable and gratifying.

Cheng Lai Wah