Forum: Wrestling with Gaza issue can help students develop multiple perspectives

As an educator, I empathise with my fellow teachers who were scrutinised for how they conducted classes on the Israel-Hamas war (Some see the need, some feel unprepared: S’pore teachers navigate Gaza war in classrooms, March 4). As a parent, I stand with other parents who feel concerned and worried about what our children may or may not learn about this thorny issue.

It is never easy when we have to navigate controversial matters, especially one where lives are at stake, and faith and religion are in the mix.

According to the article, many teachers feared they might not suitably answer questions posed by students. This suggests there is still apprehension among us when it comes to addressing contentious issues. We believe as educators we should always have a ready answer. And if we can’t present one, then we are not doing our job.

But perhaps at this point, both my fellow educators and my fellow parents might pause and consider something I believe is more important and fundamental: that of training our next generation to develop multiple perspectives and to have the ability to discern, debate and derive values and truths that will anchor them well in the polarised world we live in today, and acknowledge no one side ever has the complete picture on any such issues.

By wrestling with the Israel-Hamas war issue, we can develop greater understanding, empathy and maturity to arrive at clearer convictions. Even if the process in doing so proves unpleasant and highly divisive. Or even if our views prove to be wrong.

Perhaps together as a society, especially educators and parents, we can face complicated global and local issues boldly, and talk about them fearlessly, for the sake of our future generations.

Because the process of journeying with our students and children towards greater understanding often holds the promise of embedding intrinsic values that are of far greater worth than even the answers themselves.

Kelvin Seah Lee Nguon