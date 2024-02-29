Forum: Wrestling fans struck by Sean Tan’s feat

I was proud to read the report “Sean Tan becomes first Singaporean to wrestle on WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (Feb 25).

Having followed American professional wrestling since the early days when World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was still the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), I never imagined that a fellow countryman would one day grace that squared circle, in the WWE Friday Night SmackDown, no less.

In those days, my friends and I were enamoured of iconic wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, whose athletic exploits in the ring inspired us to emulate their figure-four leg lock, atomic drop and piledriver in the classroom.

That it was Michaels who gave Tan his big break in American pro-wrestling is particularly poignant not just for Tan but also for the wrestling fans.

It is always heartening to learn of Singaporeans who have done well in their chosen field of endeavour. That Tan has done it in an area as esoteric as professional wrestling is awe-inspiring. He has followed his passion and taken the road less travelled, redefining success on his own terms.

We wish him all the best as he scales greater heights (and descends at great speed with bone-crushing force). Here’s hoping that he may be scripted to win a bout soon!

Colin Lim