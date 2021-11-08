Forum: WP should be open on Raeesah Khan

I commend the Workers' Party (WP) for forming a disciplinary panel to look into MP Raeesah Khan's lying in Parliament.

It is vital for any political party to look into any transgressions committed by its members, especially a sitting MP. This will assure constituents of the party's commitment to transparency, and uphold the party's integrity in the eyes of the voting public.

I was disappointed by Ms Raeesah's actions, as all public figures should be truthful.

However, I do think that it is a priceless opportunity for her to grow as a politician, with the hope that she will speak up more effectively on the issues that are dear to her.

Given that she is the youngest MP ever elected to Parliament, the runway in front of her is still long.

This incident should be viewed as an opportunity to gain more lift, instead of a headwind holding back her political journey.

Personally, I hope that the WP will be forthcoming with its findings and lessons learnt.

As Singapore's democracy matures, I hope our polity will be truthful and open in dealing with such controversies.

Christian Wong