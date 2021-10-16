Forum: Worth keeping track of number of condos with smoke-free by-laws

Recently, I wrote to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to ask for data on how many "smoking ban at balcony and/or patio" by-laws have been lodged by Management Corporation Strata Titles (MCSTs) in Singapore to date.

I introduced myself as a 16-year smoke-free advocate, so such data is important for my ongoing research.

Regrettably, my request drew a blank, with BCA replying that "we do not have the data you requested".

I suggest BCA keep track of MCSTs with smoke-free by-laws going forward.

A condominium enacted a "no smoking at balcony" by-law back in August 2019, but one year later in September 2020, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment seemed unaware of it.

Such data is already available in other countries like Australia and the United States. A study to survey the availability of smoke-free multi-family housing in New South Wales in 2016 found 5 per cent of the study sample having any type of smoking-related by-law and 1 per cent having a 100 per cent smoke-free by-law.

Research conducted in the United States has found 13 per cent of multi-unit housing complexes had smoke-free polices.

Through my personal network, I found that there are at least three condominiums in Singapore with a "no smoking at balcony and/or patio" by-law: Foresque Residences, The Tembusu and Meadows @ Peirce.

I hope the BCA will track and release such data to the public so as to encourage more condominiums to become smoke-free estates, and reach Singapore's goal set in 1986 of going towards a nation of non-smokers.

Condominiums with such by-laws are seeing more smokers going downstairs or closing their windows to smoke, thus reducing second-hand smoke drift problems.

These by-laws might also draw more non-smokers to move to these condominiums.

Liu I-Chun