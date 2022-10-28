Forum: Worth emulating other countries’ laws regulating smoking in homes

I agree with Dr Yvette van der Eijk that it’s high time Singapore regulated smoking in homes (Other countries are regulating smoking in homes and Singapore should, too, Oct 27).

If other countries with much bigger populations can do this, I believe it can also be done in Singapore, which has only six million people.

Are we afraid of people’s objections? If people in the West, who are more likely to insist on having certain rights, can agree with their governments on such a policy, then I believe there should be no problem getting Singaporeans to agree as well.

Also, since Singapore is launching the Healthier SG initiative and working towards the prevention of diseases, another way to prevent people from getting lung cancer through second-hand smoke is to regulate smoking in homes.

Our Government needs to take a stand in this area as most people will not act if not forced to do so.

For instance, some condominiums have by-laws to stop people from smoking in their homes, but when a matter like this is brought up to the management, it does not seem inclined to pursue it. I live in a condo and have brought up such matters several times, but nobody seems interested in taking action.

Perhaps a smoking point should be set up at every condo and HDB block where people could smoke without causing harm to others.

Lee Kim Pong