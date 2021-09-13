Forum: World-class sports and behaviour from US Open women finalists

  • Published
    31 min ago

Early yesterday morning, my wife and I watched the women's finals of the US Open tennis tournament in New York between two young women - Emma Raducanu, 18, and Leylah Fernandez, 19, both of mixed Asian ancestry.

The most outstanding takeaway was not only that both played first-class tennis, but also how they carried themselves in a dignified manner.

In their speeches after the game in front of about 25,000 fans, both spoke very well and their comments had no bitterness, only praise for each other's sporting performances.

This is the kind of behaviour young Singaporeans should aspire to emulate.

Patrick Mowe

