Forum: Workgroup reviewing Maintenance of Parents Act to consider feedback on conciliation

We thank Mr Tony Ong Kie Wee for his insight and feedback (Guidance, support needed for lasting conciliation between parents and children, Nov 19). My workgroup will certainly consider the feedback.

The objective of the Maintenance of Parents Act is to provide a legal recourse for a small group of parents for whom filial piety has failed, to claim maintenance from their children for their basic needs. We recognise that families of the elderly who are applying to the Commissioner for the Maintenance of Parents and Tribunal for the Maintenance of Parents often have many years of deep-seated conflict and strained relationships.

Mandatory conciliation was introduced in the previous round of amendments in 2010 to preserve family ties, achieving a resolution rate of 90 per cent. At present, where the parties consent to a referral, they are referred for counselling and other services.

My workgroup welcomes feedback on the amendments to the Maintenance of Parents Act. Our public consultation is open from Nov 14 to Dec 9 at https://go.gov.sg/feedbackmpa

Seah Kian Peng

MP for Marine Parade GRC

Chairman of the Workgroup for the Review of the Maintenance of Parents Act