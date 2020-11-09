Forum: Workers' welfare: Look at firms with hefty profits but low wages

I support the new tripartite work group that will study how to increase the wages of more low-income workers (New tripartite group to study how to raise pay of low-wage workers, Oct 30).

To further protect workers, I hope the group also proposes mechanisms to identify and discourage firms which are oppressive in their wage structures and which may be exploiting workers.

Intervention mechanisms like the progressive wage model or a minimum wage, and direct transfers like Workfare, provide a remedy for workers who receive a lacking wage.

However, we need to go beyond these mechanisms to identify and prevent unfair suppression of wages.

All businesses try to keep costs low to maximise profits, but what if some businesses go too far?

For example, there may be employers who are keeping workers' wages excessively low while paying themselves large salaries and declaring hefty profits for their shareholders. They may refuse calls to increase low wages by insisting that the workers improve their productivity first.

Low-wage workers often lack the bargaining power and information to successfully negotiate with such employers. Finding another job is also not always an option.

In Singapore today, I hope we can rely on our strong tripartite relationship to address this.

The Government could also consider acting against particularly errant firms and consider them ineligible for government assistance.

This is a difficult period for many of us. Employers and employees need to trust and depend on one another.

I hope the tripartite group will make recommendations to help sustain the welfare of our workers, support our struggling firms which are legitimately trying hard to keep their businesses going and act against errant employers.

I hope Singapore will be able to protect businesses and jobs, and balance profits with empathy.

Ahmad Firdaus Daud