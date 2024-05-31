Forum: Work with doctor or pharmacist when offered prescription medications

We applaud the effort taken to raise awareness of the ills of polypharmacy (Taking multiple medications? You may need to scale back, May 21).

The Pharmaceutical Society of Singapore (PSS) commissioned several pieces of work around inappropriate polypharmacy (inappropriate use of too many medications). We issued a position statement supported by the Society for Geriatric Medicine Singapore, Singapore Nurses Association and the Association of Diabetes Educators (Singapore) – Polypharmacy in Singapore: The Role of Deprescribing – in 2015 highlighting the importance of choosing medicines wisely.

A recent local study showed that hospital patients receive an average of seven chronic medications; up to a third of them could be inappropriate. The PSS Deprescribing Workgroup found that over 80 per cent of patients were willing to stop medications if their doctors said it was possible. Our experience tells us that doctors and pharmacists are keen to help, but lack sufficient information to appropriately deprescribe medications.

We strongly encourage members of the public to work with their doctor or pharmacist on starting prescription medications when offered, also termed shared decision-making.

Some medical conditions can be managed through lifestyle modifications such as diet and exercise.

When offered new prescription medications, people should find out how long they will need them, if interactions occur with certain types of supplements or medications that they might already be taking, and if there is a withdrawal plan.

Pharmacists specialise in the appropriate use of medication in various medical conditions, many directly managing long-term conditions as collaborative prescribers. We can advise people on appropriate medication choice and dosages, avoiding or managing side effects, and provide advice on potential drug interactions.

We are confident we can curb inappropriate polypharmacy through encouraging shared decision-making. If people think they are taking too many medications, they should not stop or adjust them on their own without first consulting their prescriber or pharmacist in charge.

Vivianne Shih (Dr)

President

Pharmaceutical Society of Singapore