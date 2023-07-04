Forum: Work on addressing root causes of anxiety and depression

I was sad to read the article “476 suicides reported in Singapore in 2022, 98 more than in 2021” (July 2).

It is important to have early intervention and provide optimal support so people will realise that ending their own lives is not the only way out of their troubles.

More important, there is an urgent need to work on eliminating the triggers that lead people to think of ending their own lives. It is not likely that someone will wake up one day and decide to end his own life, if he has not gone through a journey of hurt, disappointment, failure, anxiety or depression to a point where he cannot function.

There is thus an urgent need to address the root causes of anxiety and depression. These can be studied more, which can lead to better efforts in eliminating them.

We need to also inculcate a positive thinking culture, which can help change our mindset on how we view disappointing events _ not as failures but as learning opportunities.

We can also develop an optimistic, supportive society and nation as part of the Healthier SG strategy.

Andrew Tan Kok Chua