Forum: Work done on-site as road could not accommodate prefab structure

We are sorry to hear about Mr Neo Chin Huat’s unpleasant experience with noise generated in the past month, due to the construction of a new drop-off porch at Block 267 Pasir Ris Street 21 (Construction work done near block creates noise pollution, Nov 19).

This improvement work is part of the ongoing Neighbourhood Renewal Programme, due for completion by end-2022.

The existing layout constraints of the service road serving Block 267 could not accommodate the delivery of a full-scale prefab cantilever structure measuring 8m by 6m to the intended site for installation.

In addition, due to the size and the cantilevered structure, our project consultant had advised that off-site fabrication of such cantilever drop-off porches in parts is uncommon and not recommended for structural reasons.

Hence, in consideration of our residents’ safety and the structural integrity of the new drop-off porch, this improvement work was scheduled to be constructed in situ.

Our project managers will continue to monitor the construction noise control at these work sites, and ensure that heavy construction is kept to 9am to 6pm on weekdays.

We thank Mr Neo for his suggestion, and we will continue to explore the possibility of utilising prefab structures for future improvement projects, where possible, so that we can further reduce any inconvenience to our residents.

We assure him that we will also continue to work with the project manager to minimise the inconveniences on-site.

We seek our residents’ kind understanding on the matter.

Mike Ngin

Senior Public Relations Manager

Pasir Ris - Punggol Town Council