Forum: Work conditions for some security officers still far from ideal

I refer to the Union of Security Employees' letter (Service buyers can do better in determining security officers' work conditions, Oct 1), which said service buyers play a disproportionately powerful role in determining security officers' work conditions.

My experience is that buyers of security services are interested only in complaining to the security agencies about the performance of security officers at their site, while insisting that the officers handle tasks such as lighting barbecue fires for residents, moving tables and chairs in function rooms, and even replacing faulty smoke detectors.

Are these security-related tasks? Security agencies close one eye to such tasks, hoping to keep their contract with the client and to keep revenue pouring in.

When security officers bring such unrelated tasks to the attention of agency management, we are told to do what the client requests or be transferred to another site.

In some assignments, security officers do not have a guardhouse, and have to sit in the carpark under hot conditions while breathing in vehicle fumes for 12 hours a day.

We are a long way from having all those who are in security jobs having a decent rest room and proper chairs and ventilation at work.

Sivarajah Nathan