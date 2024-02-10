Forum: Woodlands Checkpoint expansion essential to meet future traffic demands, evolving security needs

We refer to Mr Gerald Lee’s letter, “Does Woodlands Checkpoint expansion need to be on such a grand scale?” (Jan 31).

Today, the Woodlands Checkpoint (WCP) clears about 300,000 travellers per day – a significant increase from 230,000 in the year 2000 – and often exceeds this level during long weekends and holidays.

The number of travellers passing through WCP is projected to reach 400,000 per day by 2050.

Mr Lee suggested that the expansion of WCP must be made with “due consideration of all relevant factors”. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had indeed considered all the relevant factors, including land size and design, that are needed to provide efficient immigration clearance for travellers for the long term, and to ensure robust border security.

Over the years, we have implemented several measures to increase clearance efficiency and throughput at WCP.

These include deploying officers dynamically depending on where manpower is needed, reconfiguring the clearance lanes depending on the traffic situation, and installing more automated lanes.

However, there is a limit to how much we can address congestion based on WCP’s current footprint – hence the need to expand.

ICA conducted extensive feasibility and technical studies to determine the optimal land size needed to ensure that the expanded WCP can meet projected future traffic demands and evolving security needs, while considering other factors such as impact on residents and traffic nearby.

For such a major infrastructure project, forward planning is critical to avoid the need for frequent adjustments down the road that can be disruptive to checkpoint operations and, ultimately, travellers.

ICA’s plan to redevelop WCP in phases over the next 10 to 15 years will ensure that we meet our intended aims.

With the envisaged size and design, the aim is to try and reduce the average travel time for vehicular traffic during peak periods from the current 60 minutes, though this of course depends on a range of factors, not all of which are predictable now.

If nothing is done, the travel time for vehicular traffic could increase by more than 60 to 70 per cent during peak periods by 2050.

The redeveloped WCP would also allow for more automated lanes, including for cars. This will reduce ICA’s manpower needs, which is a major and pressing constraint.

The additional space will provide adequate holding areas to contain traffic within the checkpoint, to reduce congestion spillover onto local roads.

Even as we expand WCP, ICA will continue to leverage technology and innovative solutions to enhance travellers’ clearance experience.

Patrick Ong

Head, Strategic Communications and Media Relations

Corporate Communications and Service Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority