Forum: Wonderful visit to a London museum, thanks to ST

I read with interest Ho Ai Li’s report on the London Cartoon Museum (Looking for the funny at the Cartoon Museum in London, Nov 27).

I had never heard that such a place existed, and on Dec 14 my brother and I set out to find it. It wasn’t easy but well worth the trek: a welcoming and knowledgeable staff, a reasonable entrance fee – especially for us senior citizens – and an amazingly well curated and displayed selection of political and general cartoons, many of them donated original drawings.

I commend it to your readers who might have an afternoon free in London. Thank you for keeping me well-informed from 12,000km away of what’s happening in my own backyard. I have subscribed to the digital version of The Straits Times for more than two years.

William Johnston