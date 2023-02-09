Forum: Wonderful care by Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

I have been experiencing some stiffness in my fingers along with some other symptoms for about two years and have spent thousands of dollars on private doctors to try and fix the problems, and got nowhere.

Last September, I went to the emergency department at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) in Yishun, after my friends advised me to seek help because the stiffness in my hands and my coordination were getting worse.

A doctor reviewed the symptoms and arranged for me to see a specialist. Within 10 days, I got an appointment with neurosurgeon Pang Boon Chuan. Dr Pang thought my condition was serious enough to ward me.

I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Some may see it as a burden, some even see it as bad news. I was relieved to get a diagnosis at last.

My experience with KTPH has been absolutely first class. From the administrative staff to the medical staff, and the catering and cleaning staff, everyone has been professional, caring, considerate, helpful and attentive.

I want to thank Dr Pang, neurologist Jeanne Tan May May and everyone involved.

Peter Hone