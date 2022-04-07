Forum: Women should feel safe when coming forward to report workplace discrimination

The Government has endorsed the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development.

Regarding workplace harassment and discrimination against women, the White Paper makes a number of recommendations including:

Requiring all employers to set up formal grievance handling procedures, and to clearly communicate the procedures to their employees.

Protecting confidentiality of the identity of persons who report workplace discrimination or harassment.

Prohibiting retaliation against employees who report workplace discrimination or harassment.

The Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO) agrees that legislation will indeed send a stronger signal to errant employers that any form of workplace discrimination will not be tolerated. It will also better assure and protect workers, creating a fairer workplace that supports equal opportunities.

At the same time, legislation enables more appropriate and calibrated penalties to be meted out against errant employers. The proposals by the Tripartite Committee on Workplace Fairness (TCWF) reinforce the message that coming forward to seek help is beneficial for society, as problems can be resolved and we can create positive norms.

However, legislation is not a perfect solution. As a society, we need to continue prioritising education and engagement to shift mindsets, and build safe and progressive workplaces for women.

Based on engagement sessions with member organisations, SCWO knows that the fear of retaliation by employers or even colleagues is very real. Perhaps the Government could send a strong message through annual national campaigns for workers and employers to promote respect, kindness and inclusivity, and let workers know their rights and recourse.

We need to empower women to stand up and come forward. It is only then that we can address the problems and create a healthier environment for them, with aims to ultimately normalise positive cultures and behavioural norms within the workplace. For this to happen, a corporate culture that allows whistle-blowing should be promoted.

As more cases are reported, more awareness will be created and more employers will deal with these issues more seriously.

Employers, hiring managers and supervisors should also be empowered in this journey towards workplace fairness. Training to understand and identify unfair and discriminatory workplace practices, as well as education on the different ways

in which harassment can take form, should be made mandatory for organisations.

Along with a proper corporate guide to handle grievances, organisations could be empowered to be more proactive in managing workplace discrimination, harassment and injury issues, including de-escalating them if appropriate.

Women should be able to feel safe while achieving their aspirations to their fullest potential. Therefore, SCWO welcomes the proposals made by the TCWF that aim to address this.

We look forward to working with the TCWF and relevant stakeholders to provide protection for women in workplaces, and educate the masses on workplace harassment and discrimination against women.

Junie Foo

President

Singapore Council of Women's Organisations