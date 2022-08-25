Forum: With masks now optional, what other protective measures are in place in schools?

I refer to the announcement that masks are optional indoors from Aug 29 except on public transport and healthcare settings.

As a parent, I would like to ask what other measures schools have in place to protect school children from infection, especially those taking the approaching national examinations. For example, would children who wish to still wear masks be allowed to do so without penalty?

The year-end national examinations like the Primary School Leaving Examination (end-September), O levels (mid-October) and A levels (early November) are approaching.

With daily Covid-19 infection rates still in the thousands, it is likely that infection rates in Singapore will rise further after the relaxation of measures for a short period, which would carry on into the examination period.

To be unable to go to school to take a national examination because of a Covid-19 infection could stress a student. Even if provisions are made to allow the student to take the examination at home or isolated at school, doing the exam while ill would not allow the student to perform at his best.

Therefore, preventing infection is still the best way for the next few months until the examinations are over.

I hope the education authorities will clarify how schools will balance the relaxation of mask-wearing requirements with the need to protect those who are about to take national exams.

Alex Yeo