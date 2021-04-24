Forum: With higher TraceTogether adoption, can alcohol now be served till midnight?

Last year, the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force said that one of the conditions for phase three to begin was for the TraceTogether adoption rate to be at least 70 per cent.

As reported, more than 90 per cent of Singapore residents are on the TraceTogether programme (Around 1 in 3 students has collected contact tracing token at school, April 22).

As the adoption rate is much higher than expected, would the Government consider allowing alcohol to be sold and consumed on premises till midnight, instead of the current 10.30pm?

Many food and beverage places depend on longer operating hours and alcohol sales for their businesses to survive.

The longer operating hours will also help taxi and private-hire drivers (or at least the second-shift drivers) earn more, as they will have the opportunity to pick up more customers or even collect midnight surcharges.

I believe most business owners and operators would rather rely on themselves to survive, rather than depend on government handouts.

Separately, could wave pools, play pools and slides that are still closed to the public be reopened, and more school sports activities be allowed now?

Alex Chan