Forum: With food centre about to be upgraded, can nearby centre open at lunch time?

The Serangoon Garden Market and Food Centre will be closed from March 1 till the end of May for major upgrading.

As a regular visitor to the food centre, I am puzzled by the need for the major upgrading.

The centre is very spacious and well-ventilated. There is a good mix of food to cater to all diners. This centre caters mainly to the lunch-time crowd and practically every table is occupied during the lunch hour.

Three months is quite a long period of time and all the regular customers will have to look elsewhere for their food. The nearby Chomp Chomp Food Centre operates only during dinner time.

Perhaps arrangements can be made with all the hawkers at Chomp Chomp to open during lunch time as well.

This will be a win-win proposal for the hawkers and diners.

Neo Poh Goon