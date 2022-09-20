Forum: Wise to seek advice on steps to take in advance in case of dementia

Straits Times Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon's articles on appointing a deputy/donee and not waiting until it is too late to make arrangements to manage one's assets are a very timely reminder for Singaporeans (Savvy professional who helped clients failed to plan for self; Well-off dementia patients 'abandoned' by relatives, both published on Sept 18).

This is especially critical for those who are not close to their immediate family members, particularly if they are elderly and single.

In a family with two children, if either were to suffer a debilitating medical condition, the other sibling may not be in a position or be inclined to take care of the patient.

Hence, it is only wise that people seek professional assistance and advice on what steps they can take in order not to feel helpless when they start to lose their mental capacity.

I understand that in Asian culture, people are not keen to undertake this depressing yet crucial process due to the taboo against the topic of death and dying.

But doing so would make our life and our family members' lives easier and less stressful.

We do not want them to make tough decisions on our behalf regarding our needs in our remaining years.

I hope that more talks on issues like these can be held at places such as community clubs, with Singaporeans aged above 50 encouraged to attend. Legal experts could be roped in to speak on the matter to dispel misinformation or misperceptions.

Foo Sing Kheng