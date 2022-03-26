Forum: Wise for countries to maximise resources and train people well

What happened in Ukraine presents a few learning points for small nations such as Singapore.

First, allies are important, but in realpolitik, these allies make decisions in their own national interests.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, for example, will send weapons to Ukraine but not put boots on the ground. It also did not deploy substantial forces at the Ukraine border to deter Russia ahead of the invasion.

Hence, Singapore should always take its national defence into its own hands and take national service seriously, as I exhort my sons to do.

The other thing Singapore can do is tap the latest technology and resources of our allies and incorporate them into our defences.

Any support from our allies on the ground would be a bonus but should not be relied upon.

In the same vein, seniors who have undergone military training and who are still able to handle weapons could be trained to use the current weapon systems.

They could help in the defence of urban areas, where hand-held anti-tank weapons

or small arms can be effectively used.

The war in Ukraine has shown that it is not entirely true that larger nations can invade smaller ones easily.

The Ukrainians also demonstrated that a patriotic people pushed to the limit to protect their homes can stand up to one of the top militaries in the world.

Geopolitics regularly presents opportunities for some countries to lay claim to a neighbour's land or sea, or to use an external reason to shift attention from their domestic issues.

Hence, it is wise for a small nation like Singapore to maximise its resources and train its people well for such a possibility.

Tan Shao Yan