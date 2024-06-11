Forum: Winding-up of Majlis Pusat a valuable lesson to other Malay/Muslim organisations

I refer to the recent news report about the winding-up of Majlis Pusat Singapura, one of the leading voluntary organisations for the Malay/Muslim community in Singapore, after an order by the High Court to shutter due to its failure to settle debts of close to $400,000 (Once-vital Malay community organisation Majlis Pusat Singapura ordered to wind up, June 9).

As a former grassroots leader and a former community activist in the Malay/Muslim community, I am saddened by this news. Majlis Pusat had been actively engaging our community in the fields of language, arts and culture, and through other outreach programmes.

As rightly pointed out by one of the appointed trustees for Majlis Pusat, Mr Anuar Yusop, the later leaders of the organisation made the wrong moves by trying their hand at business activities to bring in income, rather than focusing on its core activities.

I hope this episode will be a valuable lesson to the leaders and members of other Malay/Muslim organisations to fulfil their core missions, instead of venturing into other activities that they are not familiar with. They should also be more transparent in their fund-raising activities, and hold more dialogue sessions – either physically or online – with the public.

In these organisations, members of the management board and key appointment holders should also be renewed and reshuffled at appropriate times, to prevent any possible wrongdoings.

I also hope the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and agencies such as the People’s Association, National Arts Council, Yayasan Mendaki and the community development councils will continue to provide support, guidance and resources for organisations which are actively engaging our community and bringing value-added services to residents.

Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban