Forum: Windfall gains from selling flats should be taxed

The Straits Times' associate editor Chua Mui Hoong wrote an excellent piece on returning the Housing Board to its original mandate (Returning HDB to its roots of building homes, not short-term assets, June 25).

It resonates with the letter I wrote to the Forum in December suggesting that focus be placed on the resale market to address the lottery conundrum in public housing (Focus on resale market to address public housing issues, Dec 21, 2020), as well as the opinions of many other writers on how to address this inequitable phenomenon.

As Ms Chua aptly pointed out, windfall gains that go to those who could afford high-priced Build-To-Order flats in the first place defeat the purpose of subsidised public housing. It is therefore pertinent that taxes of some sort be levied on such capital gains.

Ms Chua's suggestion of treating such gains (on the sale of all subsidised HDB flats in all locations) as income is a brilliant idea, as this mechanism promises to give precisely the equitable effect that is sought.

In the same way that the additional buyer's stamp duty and other property cooling measures were rolled out fairly quickly in various stages, is it not possible to tackle this facet of the lottery effect while the authorities continue to seek and digest public feedback on a new/enhanced public housing model?

It is quite unbelievable that the number of HDB resale flats costing more than $1 million has been on the rise, with 87 sold in the first five months of this year.

Karen Yip Lai Kham