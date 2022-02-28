Forum: Will fewer JCs deter students who prefer the A-level route?

There are only 18 junior colleges (JCs) in Singapore after the merger of eight JCs into four in 2019, which has contributed to skewed JC cut-off points in recent years.

Based on this year's cut-off points, 12 out of the 18 JCs take in only students with O-level L1R5 scores of nine points and below.

Students who score 10 points and wish to enter the science stream have five JCs to choose from, and those who wish to enter the arts stream have six.

And for those who score 15 points, a group that would include those who got a mixture of A2s and B3s in the O-levels, arts stream students can enter Jurong Pioneer JC or Yishun Innova JC (YIJC), and science stream students can enter only YIJC.

Does the limited number of schools drive away students who would prefer the A-level route? While Singapore is a small country, having to commute across the island daily for the only JC option could be a deterrent.

Lee Geok Mei