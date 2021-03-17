Forum: Will dropping 'normal' exclude people who really are normal?

Although amused by Unilever's advertising changes, I also worry that the inclusivity movement in the West is beginning to get out of hand, and hope that it does not reach Singapore (Maker of Dove soap will drop the word 'normal' from beauty products, March 10).

Is it not enough to advocate that people can identify as their gender of choice and demand to be called by preferred plural pronouns despite the obfuscation of communication this causes?

Is it not ironically the opposite of inclusive to exclude people whose skin type is not dry, oily or sensitive from being able to look out for suitable products, and for Johnson & Johnson to ditch customers who wish to continue using its whitening lotions?

Will hair straightening and perming start being deemed not loving one's natural self and thus be next on the list of taboos?

Terence Lim