Forum: Will China’s remake of Little Nyonya do for Singapore what K-drama did for South Korea?

Having more time now due to the pandemic, I watched China's remake of local drama The Little Nyonya, which topped Chinese microblogging site Weibo's real-time search rankings in June last year when it premiered.

My verdict of this re-creation, which I watched on streaming platform iQiYi from start to end: It is awesome. The Little Nyonya is a melodrama with many twists and turns, in which Singapore history, Straits Chinese culture and food are creatively infused into the storyline.

What came to mind instantly when watching this series is what impact it will have on the people watching it in China and other parts of Asia.

Would they be curious about Singapore and the fusion of cultures here, such that they would be motivated to visit this place at least once to explore it? And could this and future productions possibly be one of Singapore's soft power tools in the region?

In the 1980s, Japanese dramas and food became highly popular in Asia. Now we are seeing South Korean dramas and food everywhere. We shouldn't be afraid to think that Singapore is next.

Roy Goh