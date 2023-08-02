Forum: Widen scope of discussion on dying with dignity

I thank senior health correspondent Salma Khalik for her comprehensive commentary regarding the topic of assisted suicide or euthanasia (Conversation on euthanasia should enter end-of-life discussions here, July 29).

There are good efforts to encourage more discussion of end-of-life issues through schemes such as lasting power of attorney (LPA), advance medical directive (AMD) and advance care planning (ACP).

I have signed my AMD and recently undertook to prepare my ACP at a local hospital. The topic of dying with dignity should therefore be included too.

However, I feel the description of euthanasia and assisted suicide has negative connotations.

Immediately, the word “murder” comes to mind.

A peaceful parting or death with dignity might be better terms to describe the topic.

Death, like taxes, is a certainty in life. Medical breakthroughs and technology over the last half century have enabled many to live long lives.

These are, however, often used to prolong lives that have no palpable quality, which burdens the patients and their families or caregivers.

This would also stretch national healthcare resources.

But not all long lives are quality ones, particularly if the bodies are afflicted with illness or ravaged by ageing, accompanied by constant pain.

There are various discussions in other societies about alternatives to assisted suicide or euthanasia.

For example, one option that is being discussed and practised in some countries is VSED, or voluntarily stopping eating and drinking.

Those who support this practice, say it is a peaceful and painless way to allow terminal patients to die with dignity.

Conversations on such alternatives should also enter end-of-life discussions.

Bernard C.G. Law