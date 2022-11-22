Forum: Wide spectrum of mental health issues that can affect society

When we think about mental health issues, we often think of depression, anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder or schizophrenia.

There may, however, be a wide spectrum of mental health issues within these diagnoses. For instance, bipolar disorders may show up as extreme depression initially, but when treated for depression, people may swing to mania (accompanied by hyperactivity and mood swings).

Paranoia (which comes with complaints of various people trying to hurt patients or steal from them) may manifest itself in patients with dementia.

In my medical practice, I have seen such patients being agitated and upset to the point of being violent against their loved ones, even though they were previously described as being gentle and considerate. One patient even made numerous police reports against family members and domestic helpers. Such behaviour causes much distress for caregivers, who in turn may come down with insomnia, depression and anxiety.

Patients with dementia may also lose their inhibitions. Some were reported to have stripped off their clothes and behaved in a bizarre manner in public. They should not be labelled as public nuisances as the behaviour is linked to dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease is not the only form of dementia. Dementia may develop from vascular diseases – minor repeated strokes in the brain can cause loss of memory and generalised weakness, and the strokes may affect certain parts of the brain and result in behavioural disorder.

Minor strokes affecting the visual cortex may cause patients to see funny and scary images which cause them to be very alarmed, with loved ones also finding this abnormal and worrying.

There needs to be an awareness that vascular diseases may come with repeated minor strokes, and that vascular problems are associated with old age, high cholesterol, hypertension, obesity and metabolic disorders like diabetes.

These may not affect only aged patients; young patients can also have dementia, strokes and heart attacks, causing morbidity and mortality, so we must take steps in preventive medicine as well as educate patients (including the younger ones) to be proactive in taking care of their health.

Medical problems like dementia, strokes and metabolic illnesses would mean a greater need for caregivers, presenting another complicated problem for society. Also, patients who turn violent and uncooperative may not be manageable at home. There would therefore be a greater need for institutions with trained staff to take care of patients without them causing much damage to themselves and their families.

Recognising the wide spectrum of mental health issues and their accompanying problems affecting families and society may help us plan and be proactive in managing our own health.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)