Forum: Why was cafeteria still open when building was under lockdown?

I am puzzled that during the lockdown at the Environment Building on Wednesday due to a security threat, the cafeteria was still open and offering takeaways (Bomb threats at 18 locations including Environment Building; police find no items of security concern, Aug 23).

An e-mail was sent to staff that the building would be closed for the rest of the week.

The danger posed by the security threat must have been severe enough to impose entry restrictions on staff.

But why then were food vendors allowed to remain in the cafeteria on the second floor and customers still allowed to enter? My colleague, who bought takeaway food from the cafeteria that day, was surprised to see that the cafeteria was still open despite the tight security.

Even though customers could buy only takeaway food and not dine in, the very presence of people in a building having a serious security threat was careless and unwise, if not dangerous.

If we were to take the security threat seriously, there might even have been a need to evaluate whether to impose the same restrictions on the neighbouring buildings.

Foo Sing Kheng