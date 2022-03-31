Forum: Why the need to terminate power supply contract when moving to a new house?

I recently moved to a new house and tried to transfer my electricity contract to my new place.

Unfortunately, it was not an easy matter.

The electricity retailer informed me that I had to terminate my current contract and pay an early termination fee.

I would then have to sign up for a new contract, and the termination fee paid would be turned into a credit for my account.

But the new contract is longer than the current one's remaining duration, and is at the current market rate, which means less favourable terms for me.

I have yet to sign a new contract as all the available ones that I checked are more expensive than the one I currently have.

Why does moving to a new house mean I am forced to terminate my contract?

Is there a better way to handle the administrative part of a relocation?

Lim Wee Peng

