Forum: Why the need to print out a document just for it to be stamped?

I recently accompanied my helper who had an appointment at the Ministry of Manpower Services Centre to register for her work permit.

The officer there asked us for a hard copy of the Temporary Work Permit (Notification Letter), despite us having the soft copy stored in a phone.

I was surprised by the request, as we had assumed that the barcode in the letter could be scanned from the phone’s screen, but the officer insisted that this was the process. I then had to stand by the side of the line while another officer printed out the document.

At the end of the process, the document was returned to us with a chopped stamp indicating that the card registration was complete. I wonder why this notification could not just be e-mailed to the employer.

There were others in the queue who were similarly affected.

We should be minimising these inefficiencies, and resulting damage to the environment, in this digital age. A couple of such cases a day could add up.

Nathaniel Cheong Jun Kang