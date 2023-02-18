Forum: Why spend money on exotic space research?

A Straits Times editorial lauded billionaire Bill Gates for saying no to a trip to Mars (Saying ‘no’ to that trip to Mars, Feb 13). Instead, he is focused on using his wealth to lighten the burden of poverty and suffering on Earth.

It was also reported that researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) medical school have embarked on a project to find out how babies and families will be made in outer space (Researchers here embarking on ‘space pregnancy’ project, Feb 16). And the team plans to continue the research over the next three to five years.

I find it inconceivable that Singapore in general, and NUS in particular, should be spending research funds on such exotic projects which would be better undertaken by countries with more resources and a larger talent pool.

What is the likelihood that any space programme in the near future would be allowing its astronauts to start families in outer space; and even if it does, how is Singapore going to benefit?

When Nanyang Technological University launched its satellite research programme in the late 1990s to focus on developing capabilities in the design and operation of micro-satellites in space, it made sense as this leverages our nation’s expertise in microelectronics, aerospace and advanced manufacturing. Such satellites cost less to design, build and launch and there is a huge market for them.

I hope the National Research Foundation, which sets the national direction for research and development, will look into its policies to limit such exotic research projects, given our nation’s limited resources and talent.

Liu Fook Thim