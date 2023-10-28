Forum: Why should hotels overseas hold on to our passports?

Updated
36 sec ago
Published
43 sec ago

I recently joined a group tour for a short holiday to a neighbouring country. 

When we reached the hotel lobby, the tour guide collected all our passports and told us the hotel would keep them for our safety. 

What would be better would be a safe that we could set our own number combination lock for.  

Our passports contain our personal particulars and should be with the rightful owners at all times. 

I later went to the counter and told the receptionist that I had forgotten that I needed my passport to purchase some items. 

He just opened a drawer and handed me my passport taken from a bundle held together with a rubber band. I saw a few other passports there. Anyone behind the counter had access to those passports in the drawer.  

Later, the tour guide found out what I did and said in a nasty tone: “You took back your passport?”

This incident makes me wonder how staff from licensed tour agencies are trained by their agencies and the relevant authorities. 

Lim Fah Kiong

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top