Forum: Why should hotels overseas hold on to our passports?

I recently joined a group tour for a short holiday to a neighbouring country.

When we reached the hotel lobby, the tour guide collected all our passports and told us the hotel would keep them for our safety.

What would be better would be a safe that we could set our own number combination lock for.

Our passports contain our personal particulars and should be with the rightful owners at all times.

I later went to the counter and told the receptionist that I had forgotten that I needed my passport to purchase some items.

He just opened a drawer and handed me my passport taken from a bundle held together with a rubber band. I saw a few other passports there. Anyone behind the counter had access to those passports in the drawer.

Later, the tour guide found out what I did and said in a nasty tone: “You took back your passport?”

This incident makes me wonder how staff from licensed tour agencies are trained by their agencies and the relevant authorities.

Lim Fah Kiong