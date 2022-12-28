Forum: Why require extra steps when giving feedback on OneService app?

Heavy traffic develops almost daily during morning peak hours along the Tampines Expressway slip road towards Loyang Avenue. The gridlock is further aggravated by inconsiderate drivers who do not join the queue of waiting cars, and cut across the double white lines to get ahead of other vehicles. This not only adds to the frustration of other motorists, but is also dangerous.

I gave feedback on this situation via the OneService app, but was asked to lodge a police report before action would be taken against the errant drivers.

The aim of the OneService app is to provide the public with a one-stop platform to give feedback without needing to know which government agency to contact. It doesn’t seem to be serving its function if the public has to take extra steps to do that.

Donny Ho Boon Tiong