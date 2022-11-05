Forum: Why mental incapacity assessment is needed for GST Voucher payout

We thank Mr Tam Ah Hock for his feedback on the processes for caregivers to receive the GST Voucher – Cash payout (Why is the mental incapacity assessment requirement to receive GST Voucher payout different?, Oct 18).

We understand that Mr Tam has received assistance from the GST Voucher Team and will be able to withdraw his mother’s 2022 GST Voucher – Cash payout via GovCash on her behalf.

We would like to take this opportunity to explain the need for adequate processes to be put in place to safeguard the interests of mentally capacitated individuals. In certain situations, for example, those that could impact the mentally incapacitated person’s financial interests and personal welfare, agencies require a full and formal assessment of mental capacity. In others, the processes are simpler.

We are mindful of the need to reduce inconvenience to caregivers who are supporting these individuals.

We will streamline processes where possible to minimise inconveniences to caregivers, while safeguarding the interests of these persons.

Farah Abdul Rahim

Director, Communications and Engagement

Ministry of Finance