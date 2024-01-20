Forum: Why is physical IC still required instead of digital one?

Updated
37 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

One area of digitalisation that we should look at is the use and acceptance of the physical identification card (IC) versus the digital IC available in the Singpass app.

It is frustrating that the digital IC is not as widely accepted as the physical card.

When I collect documents from law firms, they insist that I show a physical IC for verification. It was the same situation when I opened a new bank account for my daughter. The bank asked for the physical IC.

Government transactions can be carried out with Singpass, yet there are still places like law firms and banks that do not accept the digital IC to verify our identity.

Are we a digital nation or not?

Jason Chiam Chiah Sern

