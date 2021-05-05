Forum: Why impose curbs on only Peninsula Plaza, Lucky Plaza?

I am a retailer at Peninsula Plaza. Entry restrictions at the mall have been reinstated due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the community and the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster.

I understand that these measures were needed in the past to control the crowds entering the mall. However, I cannot understand why these restrictions were re-implemented.

First, why is Peninsula Plaza affected again? Were any of the recent cases caused by someone visiting Peninsula Plaza? How does implementing these restrictions help in controlling the spread of Covid-19 in the community?

Second, other big malls can be just as crowded, and with more Singaporeans too. Are there not more people in malls such as Plaza Singapura, Tampines Mall, Jurong Point and Hougang Mall? Perhaps restrictions should be used to control the crowds there too.

Third, what additional restrictions have been implemented on Velocity@Novena Square and Square 2, which are very near TTSH? After visiting the hospital, many people will visit these malls to eat and shop, or at least pass through them to reach the MRT station. These malls are also frequently visited by the medical staff who work at TTSH and the nearby medical centres.

Fourth, when Peninsula Plaza and Lucky Plaza were affected by the restrictions - for more than nine months - the retailers in these two malls did not get extra aid. Did anyone care how these measures affected us?

All malls in Singapore are public places and they should be treated fairly. If the big malls can be restricted to having capacity limits of 10 sq m per person, why can't Peninsula Plaza and Lucky Plaza be treated the same?

Lee Pui Wan