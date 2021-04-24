Forum: Why I don't want to forget Covid-19

Singer Taylor Swift, in The Long Pond Studio Sessions shown on TV, explains the lyrics of her song Epiphany, which sees a parallel between the Covid-19 pandemic and World War II.

During this pandemic, we have seen humanity's full capacity for good and bad, similar to what happened in World War II.

The Covid-19 pandemic is this century's World War II.

In both, we have experienced how selfishness can destroy, and how selflessness can save.

When there was a shortage of face shields in the United States, a humble maker stepped in and designed 3D-printed parts for makeshift face shields.

In Singapore, when there was a shortage of hand sanitiser, generous Housing Board residents shared bottles of sanitiser in lifts at their own expense.

At the other end, we were shocked to see and experience countless examples of bad behaviour - racially motivated attacks on Asian communities in the West, a surge in family abuse cases and foolish panic buying.

For me, the Covid-19 pandemic made me reflect on things.

It reminded me that in a crippled world, we can still do our best to help the larger community.

But it also grounded me, knowing that while I am privileged to live a relatively safe and comfortable life, there are thousands of unseen faces barely scraping by, be it physically or mentally.

It reminded me that we should not forget what is best for others in the community.

I don't want to forget Covid-19 because it serves to remind me that we should not rest on our laurels, that we should persevere and strive to be better in our own capacity.

I don't want to forget Covid-19 because I want to be reminded that I can always do more to help.

I don't want to forget Covid-19 because I don't want to forget that there is never a bad time to love mercy, walk humbly and behave justly.

Joen Tan Zhuo En