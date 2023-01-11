Forum: Why further vaccination against Covid-19 is crucial

In my general medical practice, I come across many patients who declare that they will not go for further vaccination against Covid-19 after their primary vaccination is completed. Their reasons range from not going out often to having been infected already – in some cases more than once.

Some people may be aware of “long Covid” or “post-Covid syndrome”, seen in patients who have contracted Covid-19. It may present itself as prolonged coughing, cognitive dysfunction (described as fogginess in the mind), fatigue, loss of smell, or muscle pain, among other symptoms. Doctors have shared that vaccination against Covid-19 may cut down the cases of post-Covid syndrome by as much as 50 per cent.

The symptoms of long Covid may persist for as long as nine months, with some patients not even aware that they have it. If more people in the population were to develop long Covid, it would have a negative impact on the well-being and work efficiency in the community.

Given the possibility of new waves of Covid-19 infections or the emergence of new variants, and the need to lower the incidence of long Covid, vaccinations should be here to stay. A few days of discomfort after a dose is much better than months of feeling unwell.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)