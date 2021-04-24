Forum: Why electricity bills were delayed for months

We refer to Mr Alfred Yeo Chi Jin's letter, "No electricity bills from retailer for four months, and no rebates applied" (April 1).

We thank him for his feedback and for making time to receive our support to ensure his concerns were addressed from the first interaction we had with him.

The billing delay arose from an intervention in our systems that was misaligned upon a change of Mr Yeo's price plan.

We have since reviewed our system and put the fixes in place to resolve his concerns.

We regret the delay and inconvenience caused to Mr Yeo, and at the same time are grateful to have his understanding and patience during this period.

At Geneco, we always strive to deliver excellent customer service and are committed to putting our customers at the heart of what we do.

Lim Han Kwang

Chief Executive Officer

Geneco