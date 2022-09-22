Forum: Why does junction have turning signal for one direction but not the other?

On Sept 3, my son was driving along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 when he was involved in a serious collision with a vehicle going in the opposite direction which had attempted to make a right turn to Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 without checking for traffic. He was hospitalised due to the impact.

At that junction, turning from Avenue 6 to Avenue 3 in the direction of AMK Hub is a signalised turn, but vehicles going in the opposite direction turning right to Avenue 3 make a discretionary right turn.

I do not understand why there is a red-amber-green turning signal for only one of the right turns at that junction. I believe my son's accident could have been avoided had there been a turning signal in the opposite direction.

I hope someone can look into this matter so as to avoid similar accidents occurring again if discretionary right turns are allowed.

James Lim Peck Heng