Forum: Why does it cost only $35 to give up Singapore citizenship?

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

A quick check of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority website shows that it costs only $35 to renounce Singapore citizenship.

This administrative cost is very low compared with, say, the United States, where it costs US$2,350 (S$3,130) to renounce US citizenship. 

As Singapore is an attractive place to live that draws many foreigners from around the world, I wonder why it costs less to renounce citizenship than to apply for a new passport.

Singapore has initiatives in place to integrate new citizens and ensure they build up a sense of belonging and pride. It should also do its due diligence on those who decide to renounce their Singapore citizenship. 

Rajesh Kumar Shanmugavadivel

