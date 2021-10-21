Forum: Why do staff using ARTs need to be supervised?

Recently, the Government announced three simplified health protocols to deal with the Covid-19 situation.

These protocols replaced procedures which had become complex and difficult for the public to understand.

The new moves entail individuals swabbing themselves at home and monitoring the results.

This marks a shift towards personal responsibility and self-management.

So it was with surprise that I learnt that staff working in settings which require mandatory seven-day testing regimes using antigen rapid tests (ARTs) need to follow the Employer Supervised Self-Swab regime.

Under this system, staff swab themselves once a week in front of another staff member trained to monitor the swabbing.

On the one hand, individuals at home, including schoolchildren, are allowed to carry out ARTs without being monitored.

On the other, staff in companies are not trusted to do the swabbing themselves without supervision.

How does this make for a streamlined procedure?

Raymond Han