Forum: Why do Asians treat Halloween and Hungry Ghost Festival so differently?

Halloween is observed in many Western cultures on Oct 31 each year as a feast preceding All Saints’ Day dedicated to remembrance of the dead, including martyrs and the faithful.

In the light of the Seoul tragedy, it is sad to note that many do not understand the true spirit of why Halloween is observed.

The same can be said of the observance of the Zhong Yuan Festival or Yu Lan Pen Festival in Asian cultures. It is a festival of remembering those who have departed, and promotes filial piety.

Yet, this very day is almost demonised as the Hungry Ghost Festival, with a fear that our very own kind could do us harm.

Why do Asians dress up and party on Halloween, but hole up at home during the Zhong Yuan Festival in fear of imagined ghosts lurking behind our backs?

Ken Koh Chung-Ling